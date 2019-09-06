Tig Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose; Danaher (DHR) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut Holding by $11.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 1.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 87,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.69M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $144.08. About 719,642 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 32.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $820.01 million for 31.32 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,599 shares to 414,168 shares, valued at $45.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,358 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).