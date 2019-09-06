Tig Advisors Has Cut Its Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Position by $677,600; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Papp L Roy & Associates Trimmed by $739,200 Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 163,406 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 20/03/2018 – Tronox Must Respond to Statement of Objections by Early April 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX CITES CRISTAL TIO2 PURCHASE PACT; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Tronox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AGREED TO LEND AMIC AND SPV UP TO $125 MLN FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES TO FACILITATE START-UP OF SLAGGER; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,456 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 55,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 1.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt holds 45,144 shares. Corsair Capital Mngmt LP has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.17 per share. TROX’s profit will be $35.83 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $379,667 activity. The insider QUINN JEFFRY N bought 9,600 shares worth $100,320. 4,000 shares were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N, worth $30,392. The insider Carlson Timothy C bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Mgmt accumulated 0.86% or 20,250 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 12,863 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 12,425 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 1.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 8,288 shares. 31,606 were reported by Atria Invs Limited Co. North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsrs has invested 1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Coho Partners Ltd invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hourglass Cap Lc accumulated 100,808 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Karp Mngmt holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,472 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset stated it has 46,975 shares. Private Asset Management Inc reported 2.19% stake. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd invested in 0.81% or 104,273 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,580 shares to 42,111 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.29 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.