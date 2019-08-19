Tig Advisors Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Noble Energy (NBL)

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $126.74. About 372,130 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 428,525 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 373,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 949,227 shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wellington Shields And Comm Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 6,026 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 48,620 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Maryland Capital Management holds 0.05% or 2,855 shares in its portfolio. Pershing Square Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 5.82M shares or 11.17% of all its holdings. Artisan Lp stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.05% or 3,760 shares. Hemenway Trust Lc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 116,522 shares. Miller Invest Management LP stated it has 17,500 shares. North Amer Management Corp reported 181,535 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 22,515 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. Jp Marvel Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 36,223 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.33% or 31,236 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 14,664 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 1,300 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt holds 428,525 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 225,178 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 32,277 shares. Waters Parkerson Comm Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Commerce Natl Bank has 10,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Wendell David Assoc invested in 9,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Macquarie Grp holds 8,382 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 28,768 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 1.90M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 18,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock.