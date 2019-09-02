Tig Advisors Has Boosted Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake by $1.41 Million; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lowered Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $1.38 Million as Valuation Declined

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.71M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,712 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 177,488 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia invested 0.09% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). The Maryland-based Wms Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Virtu Financial Limited Liability reported 44,333 shares. First Manhattan reported 8.65M shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 888,900 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bluecrest Mgmt holds 13,494 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Com owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 63,274 shares. Cibc Inc stated it has 67,931 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability reported 26,820 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 2.98M shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. An Undervalued Gem Or A Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth updates on Canada MI disposition – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Genworth Financial Are Climbing Today – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canandaigua National Bank Tru holds 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 10,325 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability owns 11,450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.39 million were reported by Raymond James. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.41M shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 5.78% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bbt Mgmt Lc has invested 0.74% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Aperio Lc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 17,177 shares. 15.35M were accumulated by Victory Capital Mgmt. Earnest Limited Liability Company owns 68 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.47 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 20,881 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 114,644 are held by Natixis.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-Off of Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Identifies Board of Directors for Cerence Inc., its Automotive Spin-Off; Arun Sarin, Former CEO of Vodafone, to be Appointed Chairman – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.