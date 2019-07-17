Tig Advisors Has Boosted By $82.75 Million Its Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Position; Zillow Group – Class C Capital Stock (Z) Shorts Down By 6.81%

Zillow Group Inc – Class C Capital Stock (NASDAQ:Z) had a decrease of 6.81% in short interest. Z’s SI was 22.69 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.81% from 24.35M shares previously. With 2.18M avg volume, 10 days are for Zillow Group Inc – Class C Capital Stock (NASDAQ:Z)’s short sellers to cover Z’s short positions. The SI to Zillow Group Inc – Class C Capital Stock’s float is 17.37%. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2

Tig Advisors Llc increased Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) stake by 9471.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc acquired 1.48 million shares as Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)’s stock 0.00%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 1.49M shares with $84.43 million value, up from 15,600 last quarter. Orbotech Ltd now has $ valuation. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech 1Q Rev $250.6M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 12/04/2018 – Orbotech’s SPTS Technologies Awarded ‘2017 Supplier of the Year – Customized Frontend Equipment’ by Infineon; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.86 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

