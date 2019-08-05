Tig Advisors Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $13.66 Million; Stock Value Rose; Broderick Brian C Increases Position in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 5,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 81,201 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 75,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 369,164 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 08/05/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS NEW SHARE BUYBACK A RESULT OF SPREADS DIVESTITURE

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 23,608 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Moreover, Scott And Selber has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tctc Holding Ltd Liability Com owns 47,968 shares. Jag Management Lc holds 47,123 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insur has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 365,911 shares. Bruni J V And owns 3,176 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Colorado-based Weatherstone Mgmt has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Chester Advsr has 4,699 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.23M shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 0.18% stake. Barton Investment Mgmt has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Cap LP reported 4,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 19.70 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

