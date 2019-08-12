Tig Advisors Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $16.08 Million; Northstar Asset Management Trimmed Its The Hershey Company (HSY) Holding by $1.24 Million as Valuation Rose

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (HSY) by 65.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 10,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 5,700 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 16,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $155.48. About 1.21 million shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsrs has 6,606 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 234,500 are held by Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability. Archon Limited Company owns 101,500 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 1.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 2,521 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company invested in 18,838 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru reported 45,480 shares. Private Wealth Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,835 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Md Sass Inc invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Rech Glob owns 51,444 shares. Selz Lc stated it has 172,000 shares or 3.65% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 345,183 shares. 106,590 are owned by North Amer Mngmt Corporation. Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 63,548 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,100 were reported by Omers Administration. London Of Virginia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 6,862 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,912 shares. 2,915 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). M&R Capital Mgmt Inc owns 2,664 shares. 32,192 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Haverford Trust Communications has 0% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 2,253 shares. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department accumulated 2,000 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 28,345 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 21,700 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 19,073 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 11,595 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. City Hldgs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 86 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $267.35 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.53 million.

