Tig Advisors Decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position as Market Valuation Were Volatile; As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Boosted Holding

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.99M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv accumulated 4,454 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Management LP stated it has 184,615 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 6,590 shares. 9,094 are owned by Bokf Na. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 638,110 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.05% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 204,000 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 12,108 shares. Alpine Assocs Mgmt invested 4.86% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gam Hldg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 8,138 shares. Vanguard invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 2.22M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 83,701 shares. Halcyon Mngmt Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 7.84% or 1.02 million shares. Prudential reported 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More news for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 28, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brighton Jones Llc has 0.1% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 9.86M shares. The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Parametric Port Associates Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 516,069 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 10,900 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 58,806 were reported by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. Moreover, Oarsman Cap Inc has 0.15% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). State Street Corp owns 6.65 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 235,400 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 6,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 18,206 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).