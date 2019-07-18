Tig Advisors Decreased Holding in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) as Stock Value Declined; Select Medical Holdings Ord (SEM) Stake Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 2.12 million shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO TO SEEK APPROVAL TO MONETISE REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX – UNIT HAS ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EMD ACQUISITION LLC TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF ITS ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement To Acquire Majority Of Advanced Metal Industries Co. Jazan Slagger Operations; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD – BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL EXPLORE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES TO MONETISE ITS STAKE IN TRONOX IN A STAGED PROCESS OVER TIME

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Ord (SEM) by 201.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 23,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,150 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, up from 11,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 362,740 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Ord (NYSE:TDG) by 1,152 shares to 3,667 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Cl P Ord (NYSE:KMI) by 18,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,931 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Ord.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 84,051 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 1.35M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0.01% or 147,629 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 166,928 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 152 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% or 120,297 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association owns 52,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 142,803 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 81,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd reported 330,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Paloma Partners Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 87,791 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Dean Mgmt has invested 0.68% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Smith Graham Invest Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 642,578 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 45,144 shares. Corsair Mngmt Lp reported 267,606 shares.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.02M for 33.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $534,290 activity. $229,000 worth of stock was bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6. QUINN JEFFRY N bought $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Carlson Timothy C bought $99,996. Shares for $55,025 were bought by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13.