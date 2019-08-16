Tig Advisors Cut Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Cut Its Position by $1.25 Million as Stock Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.025. About 1.85M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 841,119 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – South Africa’s Exxaro to dispose of remaining stake in Tronox; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 25/04/2018 – EU EXTENDS TRONOX/CRISTAL DEADLINE TO JUNE 21; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – IN UNITED STATES, FILED A MOTION WITH FTC SEEKING TO STAY ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING SCHEDULED TO START ON MAY 18; 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tronox -5% as FTC action on Cristal deal frozen by government shutdown – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tronox Announces Repurchase of 14 Million Shares of its Common Stock from Exxaro – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tronox (TROX) Confirms ALJ Initial Decision Regarding Pending Cristal Acquisition – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tronox Limited (TROX) CEO Jeff Quinn on The National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited Cristal Acquisition- Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chemours’ 35% Drop In Titanium Dioxide Volume Sends JPMorgan To Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $578,275 activity. Carlson Timothy C bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996. $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was bought by QUINN JEFFRY N. 4,812 shares were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N, worth $49,949 on Tuesday, June 4. JONES GINGER M also bought $229,000 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Cap Mgmt Lp owns 1.08% invested in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 45,144 shares.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Donnie Moore as Interim Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy slips after missed Q4 earnings estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “David M. Wood Can Get Gulfport Energy Growing Again – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $25.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 224,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).