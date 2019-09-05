Tig Advisors Cut Position in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) by $677,600 as Stock Declined; Yakira Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Position by $5.85 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 27,691 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 23/03/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 8.58% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AGREED TO LEND AMIC AND SPV UP TO $125 MLN FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES TO FACILITATE START-UP OF SLAGGER; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32,000 shares to 144,153 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,137 shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,505 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Havens Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 43,332 shares. 321,998 are held by Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com owns 106,036 shares. Adirondack reported 1.83% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 18,399 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 210,718 shares. Renaissance Limited invested in 0.03% or 856,984 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 3.47M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Sei Invests owns 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 9,598 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company invested in 276,894 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 2,651 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP invested in 9,909 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 45,144 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Cap Mgmt LP reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $379,667 activity. 9,615 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C. 9,600 shares were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N, worth $100,320 on Tuesday, June 4. Neuman Jeffrey N had bought 4,812 shares worth $49,949. 20,000 shares valued at $229,000 were bought by JONES GINGER M on Wednesday, March 6.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.17 per share. TROX’s profit will be $35.85 million for 9.71 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.