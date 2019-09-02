Tig Advisors Cut Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) as Stock Price Rose; As Target (TGT) Stock Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $303,120 Its Holding

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 80,758 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 76,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,823 shares to 55,959 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,502 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.