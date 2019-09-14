Tig Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Sprint (S); As Expeditors Intl Of Washington (EXPD) Stock Price Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Of Washington (EXPD) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 27,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 35,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 4.98 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA REPORTS PRESENTATION OF SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – Sprint Launches IoT Factory for Internet of Things Solution; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – UNITS PRICED OFFERING OF $3.94 BLN WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q NET OPER REV. $8.08B, EST. $8B; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK

