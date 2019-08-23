Tig Advisors Boosted Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $81.36 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Mount Lucas Management LP Increased Stake by $1.23 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.91 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers has 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cwm Ltd Llc reported 192 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 1,559 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap reported 11,089 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 53,088 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,273 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Havens Ltd Liability has invested 13.28% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 115,072 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.01% or 818 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12.41 million shares. American Century Companies Incorporated reported 609,506 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 169 shares. Fil Limited owns 1.15 million shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,830 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 158,249 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “7 Stocks George Soros Continues to Buy – GuruFocus.com” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25 million shares to 633,210 shares, valued at $53.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,067 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 2,540 shares. 3.86M are held by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Viking Fund Lc stated it has 155,000 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited has 153,514 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 375 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,983 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,798 shares. 22,400 were reported by New England Rech And Inc. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). At Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Innovations Ltd Liability Company holds 2.71% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 17,358 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 35,208 shares. 15,275 were accumulated by Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Llc. Field Main Fincl Bank invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Conning Inc holds 1.11% or 594,182 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.