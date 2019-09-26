Tig Advisors Boosted Its Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding by $2.63 Million; Verizon (VZ) Valuation Declined While Capital Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 799,401 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 290,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60 million, up from 275,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 2.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 75,970 shares to 200,996 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Inter Duration Pfd & (FPF) by 214,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,651 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

