Tig Advisors Boosted Holding in Orbotech LTD (ORBK) by $82.75 Million; Needham Investment Management Holding in Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Increased by $1.11 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 162,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 119,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 225,066 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY RPMS 4.03 BLN, UP 6.1 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Total Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) Up 8.6% in March on 6.7% Increase in Capacity; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.05 TO $2.15 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.12 TO $2.22; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Net $148.4M; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Operating Rev Per ASM Flat to Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ASMS UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0% & COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 0.5% TO UP 3.5%

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43M, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Westchester Capital Management Buys 1.6% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,500 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 43,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 52,957 are held by Kbc Nv. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 18,100 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt has 27,138 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,554 shares stake. Ameriprise Fin invested in 888,831 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 32,878 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Brandywine Invest Management Llc reported 168,355 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 105,407 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 339,203 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 33,803 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 11,376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

