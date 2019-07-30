Tiffany & Co (TIF) Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Position; Underhill Investment Management Cut Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stake by $1.91 Million as Share Value Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,700 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 103,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 1.02M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $192.06. About 848,160 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 96.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. Shares for $3.42M were sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 27,207 shares valued at $4.12 million was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of stock or 29,366 shares. Demsey John had sold 21,646 shares worth $3.24 million on Wednesday, February 6. $14.96M worth of stock was sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0% or 2,614 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 137,100 shares or 2.3% of the stock. 1.08M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Holding. Crystal Rock reported 27,398 shares. Alta Capital invested in 0.03% or 2,673 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 80,703 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 459,753 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has 0.07% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,500 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,300 shares. First Personal Svcs reported 3,964 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma holds 1.58% or 59,486 shares in its portfolio. 1.23 million are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,100 shares to 229,500 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ).