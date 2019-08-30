Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shareholder West Oak Capital Increased Holding; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $652,080 as Stock Price Rose

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $233.73. About 2.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.84. About 1.86M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 54,488 shares to 48,874 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 63,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,289 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.55% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.35% or 173,636 shares. Vestor Ltd Co has invested 2.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.37% or 68,795 shares. Aimz Investment Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 8,043 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested in 0.05% or 4,915 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.9% or 60,308 shares in its portfolio. Boston Research And Management stated it has 818 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 3.4% or 2.54M shares. Bragg has 1.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 34,668 shares. Private Trust Na stated it has 9,498 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 1.80M were accumulated by Schroder Mngmt Grp. Laffer Invs has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Horan Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 275 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc holds 0.52% or 16,412 shares in its portfolio.

