Tiffany & Co (TIF) to pay $0.58 on Oct 10, 2019; TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Had 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TerraForm Power has $1700 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.90’s average target is -12.15% below currents $16.96 stock price. TerraForm Power had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $1700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TERP in report on Monday, March 18 with “Market Perform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) rating on Monday, March 18. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $13 target. See TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $14.5000 New Target: $15.5000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $13 New Target: $14 Maintain

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) is expected to pay $0.58 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:TIF) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Tiffany & Co's current price of $84.87 translates into 0.68% yield. Tiffany & Co's dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 1.98M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TerraForm Power (TERP) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TerraForm Power Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TERP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 349,916 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 54.72% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TerraForm Power Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TERP); 01/05/2018 – TERP 1Q EPS 20C EX-IMPACT OF OUTAGES RELATED TO RALEIGH; 01/05/2018 – TerraForm Power 1Q EPS 56c; 04/04/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC TERP.O : RBC STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $13; 21/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER – ON MAY 16, GOT NASDAQ LETTER INDICATING IT NO LONGER COMPLIED WITH A LISTING RULE DUE TO FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE ITS FORM 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 1Q NET OPER REV. $127.5M; 02/05/2018 – TERRAFORM STILL CONSIDERING REPOWERING WIND FARMS IN NY, HAWAII; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Reports Receipt of Nasdaq Letter; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, WAS $141 MLN VS NET LOSS OF $135 MLN

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and retails jewelry and other items worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.26 billion. The Company’s jewelry products include fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, and gold jewelry. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The firm also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories.

Among 9 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $8000 lowest target. $100.33’s average target is 18.22% above currents $84.87 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22. UBS maintained the shares of TIF in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TIF in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of TIF in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Thursday, August 29. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $8000 target.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Tiffany Sparkles, but Brown-Forman Looks Hungover – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tiffany & Co (TIF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany pares gain after Hong Kong warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.