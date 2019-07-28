Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Cut Position by $25.10 Million as Share Price Rose; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Boosted Holding by $2.10 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 100.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 26,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 2.19M shares traded or 75.68% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 239,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 461,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.68M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TE Connectivity to report third quarter financial results on July 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,236 were reported by Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Co. Guyasuta Inv Advsr owns 153,401 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa reported 0.37% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 460,171 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3,017 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 12,433 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 311,090 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 0.28% or 172,573 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 15,203 shares. 6,860 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company owns 3,598 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 246 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated. Mai Mgmt invested in 2,728 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has 0.12% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 6,801 shares to 162,907 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 35,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,950 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Bears, Analysts Pile On Tiffany Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tariffs Aren’t the Only Reason for Investors to Worry About China – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.70M for 22.00 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.