Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding Held by White Elm Capital Llc; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Holder Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Lifted Stake by $6.50 Million

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.68M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.94M market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 22.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q EBITDA $35.2M; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 51,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,462 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

