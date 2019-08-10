Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; South Street Advisors Holds Holding in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 9,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,191 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, down from 13,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 1.32M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 948 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,283 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 35,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares to 110,250 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,547 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has 918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 658 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Glenmede Trust Na reported 35 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 1,060 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.14% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 12,137 shares. Act Ii Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 8.13% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Invesco Limited accumulated 254,017 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 31,975 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Carroll Financial Assocs Inc holds 108 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 11,300 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr has 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 12,137 shares to 53,806 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.