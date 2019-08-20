Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position Has Upped by White Elm Capital Llc; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Trimmed Its Stag Indl Com (STAG) Holding as Share Value Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 30,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 430,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, down from 461,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 204,975 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 809,969 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Inc has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 486,859 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Lp reported 10,487 shares stake. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 55,463 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.39M shares. Beaumont Finance Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.08% or 7,008 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Inc invested in 315 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Marshall Wace Llp reported 34,542 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 24,023 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 806 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Vanguard reported 16.26M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STAG Industrial: Pricey But Uncrushed – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stag Industrial Q2 EBITDAre rises 16% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STAG Industrial, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 18,638 shares to 58,227 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel Co Com (NASDAQ:ALGT).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Tiffany & Co.â€™s (NYSE:TIF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,100 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,300 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.