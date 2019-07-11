Tiffany & Co (TIF) Holding Maintained by Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Position in Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 45,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 519,736 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.86 million, up from 474,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.77. About 973,264 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 93,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 534,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Build A Bear Workshop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.58M market cap company. It closed at $5.59 lastly. It is up 40.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold BBW shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 8.07 million shares or 23.81% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 450 are owned by Captrust Finance Advsr. 167,334 are held by Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 201,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,172 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 45,500 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.01% or 18,700 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited has invested 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Northern Corporation holds 0% or 57,755 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). 24,022 were accumulated by State Street. 4 are held by Advisory Services.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio