Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shareholder Jana Partners Boosted Its Position by $91.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Increases Position in Stryker (SYK)

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $94.48. About 709,930 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 385.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 79,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,773 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 20,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 947,829 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Adr (NYSE:SKM) by 220,221 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $67.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) by 7,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,470 shares, and cut its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 62,573 shares. Invesco holds 1.90M shares. Utd Fire Group Incorporated holds 0.44% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability reported 560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park Natl Oh reported 17,076 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 101,379 shares. Moody National Bank Division owns 27 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs owns 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,200 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru Company has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 6,950 shares. Buckingham Mngmt reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2.82% stake.