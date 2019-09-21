Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Value Declined While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Increased Holding; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1909.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 151,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 159,196 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, up from 7,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.39M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 5,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 303,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.54 million, down from 308,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43M shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 189,378 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $67.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 36,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,423 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Light Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 303,650 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Murphy Cap Inc invested in 6,053 shares. Fairfield Bush Company stated it has 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Destination Wealth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coastline Com invested 0.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,550 shares. Moreover, Dragoneer Inv Limited Company has 0.99% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bokf Na has invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Com has 0.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,826 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 0.14% or 7,151 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3.17M shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,775 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

