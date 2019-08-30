Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Cut Position; Kellogg Co (K) Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Raised Position by $3.93 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 831.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 1.06M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 3,684 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 10,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 834,276 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 362,558 shares. 127,001 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Natl Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 304,919 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 210,040 shares. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 71,085 shares. Mairs And Inc holds 0% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 26,574 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 7.57 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Citigroup reported 191,427 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,491 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 715 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.23% or 183,354 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Invest Gp Limited Liability, a Indiana-based fund reported 688 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 260,135 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 18,400 shares to 38,300 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $68.43 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Overwatch League inks multiyear marketing deal with Kellogg – L.A. Biz” with publication date: August 29, 2019.