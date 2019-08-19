Tiffany & Co (TIF) to pay $0.58 on Oct 10, 2019; Intergraph Has 1.24 Sentiment

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) is expected to pay $0.58 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:TIF) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Tiffany & Co’s current price of $80.80 translates into 0.72% yield. Tiffany & Co’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.74 million shares traded or 66.09% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter

Intergraph Corp (INGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 172 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 139 cut down and sold stock positions in Intergraph Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 57.75 million shares, down from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Intergraph Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 114 Increased: 119 New Position: 53.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and retails jewelry and other items worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.81 billion. The Company’s jewelry products include fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, and gold jewelry. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. The firm also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated for 68,968 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 657,894 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 287,749 shares. The California-based Check Capital Management Inc Ca has invested 2.07% in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 104,561 shares.

