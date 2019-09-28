Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding by $123.02 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73M, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 923,744 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 624,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.13 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619.23M, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10M for 26.40 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.