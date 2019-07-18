Tiffany & Co (TIF) Holder Springbok Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $760,500

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 68.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 59,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,652 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $93.29. About 887,744 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 406,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.97M, down from 413,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal –

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.69 million for 22.00 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 169,972 shares to 360,942 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).