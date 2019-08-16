Tiffany & Co (TIF) to pay $0.58 on Oct 10, 2019; Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic Inc has $900 highest and $6.7500 lowest target. $8’s average target is 21.40% above currents $6.59 stock price. Harmonic Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. See Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $6.7500 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $6.7500 Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) is expected to pay $0.58 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:TIF) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Tiffany & Co’s current price of $80.57 translates into 0.72% yield. Tiffany & Co’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 2.65M shares traded or 61.55% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $590.52 million. The Company’s products enable clients to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Video and Cable Edge.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Harmonic Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Capital Mngmt accumulated 22,375 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,618 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com reported 168,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 55,703 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). United Serv Automobile Association owns 12,042 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 15,263 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 99,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 34,421 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 461,249 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. 18,300 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 12,337 shares.

The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 683,941 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Harmonic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Harmonic (HLIT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Harmonic (HLIT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Harmonic (HLIT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic Q2 loss better than expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and retails jewelry and other items worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.78 billion. The Company’s jewelry products include fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, and gold jewelry. It has a 17.36 P/E ratio. The firm also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories.