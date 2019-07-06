Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Brahman Capital Decreased Position by $53.87 Million; George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreased Its Stake in Bok Financial (BOKF) by $40.50 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $94.48. About 820,034 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 126,628 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA GROWTH AT 3.0 PCT IN 2018 VS. 3.0 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: HHOLD DEBT PROBLEM UNLIKELY TO EXPAND TO SYTEMIC RISK; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA GROWTH ON FORESEEN PATH; 23/05/2018 – ALL 18 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 13/03/2018 – BOK says a successful Trump-Kim summit would stabilise S.Korea financial markets; 17/05/2018 – Emerging Market Rout Spares Korea Bonds on Dovish BOK Signal; 12/04/2018 – Rugby-Versatile Bok Goosen out of retirement for Cheetahs; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: IF OIL PRICE SURGES, IT WILL AFFECT KOREA INFLATION; 09/05/2018 – Rugby-Bok blow as Marx ruled out of June series against England

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.70M for 22.28 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.89M for 10.77 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

