Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shares Declined While Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered by $935,770 Its Position; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $371,350 as Shares Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 5,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 65,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, down from 70,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 9,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 24,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 923,744 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 29,249 shares to 37,691 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 10,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10 million for 26.40 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.15% or 2.55 million shares. Exchange Capital Management accumulated 12,230 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,472 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% or 9,262 shares in its portfolio. Northside Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,933 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 15,139 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 39,576 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Cetera Llc holds 0.16% or 52,436 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Florida-based Cumberland has invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.06M shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation holds 28,031 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt stated it has 7,933 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 40,305 shares to 137,830 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.