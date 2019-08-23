Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised Holding by $4.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cove Street Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) as Valuation Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 119.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 38,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 71,329 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 32,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 1.44M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 44,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 225,513 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 181,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 3.58M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 05/03/2018 Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Recruits Kids’ Choice Awards Prank Squad Featuring Global Slate of Digital Stars; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 22/03/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; RATING NEUTRAL; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Deep Value ETF (DVP) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CBS Corp. (CBS) and Viacom (VIAB) execs bracing for possible Aug 8 announcement of CBS/Viacom merger – FBN – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 1,094 shares to 17,230 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 21,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,838 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Tiffany & Co.â€™s (NYSE:TIF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 27,718 shares to 43,307 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,935 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).