Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Conagra Brands (CAG) Market Value Declined While Integre Asset Management Upped by $489,476 Its Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 5.63 million shares traded or 22.01% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73 million, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 983,904 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09M for 26.11 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 205,000 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $204.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 10,459 shares to 37,108 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock.