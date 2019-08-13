Tiffany & Co. (TIF) EPS Estimated At $1.05; W R Grace & Co (GRA) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Analysts expect Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 10.26% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. TIF’s profit would be $127.48 million giving it 20.73 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Tiffany & Co.’s analysts see 1.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 1.36 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results

W R Grace & Co (GRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 117 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 92 reduced and sold stock positions in W R Grace & Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 56.65 million shares, down from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding W R Grace & Co in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 71 Increased: 62 New Position: 55.

The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 313,004 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA)

40 North Management Llc holds 70.55% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. for 9.34 million shares. Claar Advisors Llc owns 166,000 shares or 6.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highline Capital Management L.P. has 4.59% invested in the company for 936,400 shares. The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management Llc has invested 4.59% in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.20 million shares.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $78.97 million for 13.41 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 23.35 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $90 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 26.73% above currents $87.06 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and retails jewelry and other items worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.57 billion. The Company’s jewelry products include fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, and gold jewelry. It has a 18.75 P/E ratio. The firm also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories.