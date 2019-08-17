Tiffany & Co. (TIF) and Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Jewelry Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiffany & Co. 96 2.22 N/A 4.54 20.70 Charles & Colvard Ltd. 1 1.40 N/A 0.05 30.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tiffany & Co. and Charles & Colvard Ltd. Charles & Colvard Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tiffany & Co. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Tiffany & Co. is currently more affordable than Charles & Colvard Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tiffany & Co. and Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiffany & Co. 0.00% 18.5% 10.4% Charles & Colvard Ltd. 0.00% 4.1% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Tiffany & Co.’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s 168.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Tiffany & Co.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Charles & Colvard Ltd. are 3.5 and 1.3 respectively. Tiffany & Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Charles & Colvard Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Tiffany & Co. and Charles & Colvard Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiffany & Co. 0 2 4 2.67 Charles & Colvard Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Tiffany & Co.’s upside potential is 36.55% at a $110.33 average target price. Meanwhile, Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 73.61%. The information presented earlier suggests that Charles & Colvard Ltd. looks more robust than Tiffany & Co. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tiffany & Co. and Charles & Colvard Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 12.4%. 0.3% are Tiffany & Co.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiffany & Co. -0.54% -0.38% -11.67% 6.75% -31.07% 16.66% Charles & Colvard Ltd. -2.65% -3.92% 26.72% 54.79% 38.68% 72.94%

For the past year Tiffany & Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than Charles & Colvard Ltd.

Summary

Tiffany & Co. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Charles & Colvard Ltd.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items worldwide. Its jewelry products include fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, and gold jewelry. The company also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories. In addition, it wholesales diamonds to third parties. The company offers its products through retail sales, Internet and catalog sales, business-to-business sales, and wholesale distribution. As of January 31, 2016, it operated 125 stores in the Americas, 85 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 55 stores in Japan, 43 stores in Europe, and 5 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.