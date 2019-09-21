Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Increased Stake by $358,200 as Share Price Declined; Capital Returns Management Has Increased Stake in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS)

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 247,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 209,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 395,459 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) by 11940% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 59,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 60,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.39M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,111 shares to 889 shares, valued at $69,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

