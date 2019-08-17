Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Jana Partners Raised Holding; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Increased Its Holding

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,709 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.74 million shares traded or 65.10% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 23,094 shares to 51,124 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,038 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco.

