Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shareholder Loeb Partners Lowered Its Stake by $95.00 Million; As Schweitzer (SWM) Stock Value Declined, Adams Asset Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $850,060

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 450 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.50M, down from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $94.03. About 933,345 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT REITERATES AND ELABORATES ON FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 96,456 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.