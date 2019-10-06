Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sunbelt Securities Cut Its Stake by $596,781

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 2,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,391 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73 million, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 1.67 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tiffany: Shares On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Tiffany Stock Worth a Shot? – Investorplace.com” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tiffany Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany & Co (TIF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 495,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $36.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $104.40 million for 25.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.84 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This the Key to Blanketing the U.S. With Electric Vehicle Chargers? – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McD’s Takes a Nibble of Beyond Meat – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McDonaldâ€™s Has a New Way to Upsell Its Customers – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.