Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shareholder West Oak Capital Has Increased Holding by $307,650 as Stock Price Rose; As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Share Price Rose, Welch & Forbes Lifted Position

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.09. About 567,826 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 367.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 11,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,263 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 487,122 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 27,120 shares to 290,456 shares, valued at $22.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,116 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

