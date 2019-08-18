Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Declined; As Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Valuation Rose, First Dallas Securities Raised by $1.90 Million Its Stake

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 111,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 304,706 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 192,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 1.15 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO – COMPLETING EXIT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS GETS FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON CMC ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame lnductees; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q EPS CONT OPS 8C; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.74M shares traded or 66.09% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48M for 19.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 12,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate invested in 76,115 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 214,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset holds 28,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv invested in 0.07% or 16,055 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 28,752 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us holds 880,264 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Ls Ltd Liability Co reported 6,305 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 549,034 shares. Sei Company holds 0.01% or 216,846 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 2.45M shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Com reported 5.77 million shares stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 300 shares.