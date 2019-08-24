Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Declined While White Elm Capital Boosted Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Upped Stake by $3.25 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 40,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 321,126 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, up from 280,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 3.32 million shares traded or 95.08% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares to 110,215 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 150,208 shares to 233,452 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 28,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,443 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).