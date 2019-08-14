Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Steelcase (SCS) by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; Rivernorth Capital Management Stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Has Trimmed by $2.47 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 310,507 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 274,289 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 75,272 shares traded or 31.95% up from the average. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 61,887 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.05% or 3,240 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% or 29,372 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,000 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 18,736 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 28,146 shares. 30,402 are held by Veritable L P. International Gru Inc owns 54,711 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 157,300 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). M&T State Bank owns 16,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Co Na holds 0% or 2,287 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 23,521 shares in its portfolio. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 3.51 million shares. 925,175 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) by 429,045 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 51,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 128,523 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 177,447 shares stake. Moreover, Midas Corporation has 0.07% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 212,910 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Clough Prtn Lp holds 0.13% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) or 150,481 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 1.16 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Incorporated has 465 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 155,956 shares. New York-based Saba Capital LP has invested 0.07% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 262,334 shares. 85,313 were reported by Bank Of America De. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 33,192 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 391,152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 25,924 shares.