Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Steelcase (SCS) as Market Value Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Cut Holding

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 5,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 61,227 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44M, down from 66,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 160,457 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 62,094 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 73,600 shares to 197,901 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 192,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.98 million for 15.88 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 250,142 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.7% or 15,148 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn owns 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,234 shares. Soroban Cap Prtn Lp invested 6.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Services Automobile Association owns 203,326 shares. 3,697 are owned by First Bank. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc reported 2,011 shares stake. Lincoln National accumulated 0.04% or 5,460 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.17% or 481,858 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com accumulated 2,623 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2.02M shares. Noesis Mangement Corp holds 0% or 1,588 shares. Tompkins Financial, a New York-based fund reported 555 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability invested in 1.2% or 10,305 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steelcase Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Steelcase Plunged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova International Inc by 14,970 shares to 153,350 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) by 31,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY).