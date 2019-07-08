Tieton Capital Management Stake in Newpark Resources (NR) Has Raised by $581,760; Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by $2.11 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 23,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,453 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, down from 113,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 148,376 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NR) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 64,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 587,178 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 522,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 152,937 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.45 million for 15.06 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

