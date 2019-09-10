Tieton Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Tessco Technologies (TESS) as Stock Declined; Carnival Plc (CUK) Share Price Declined While Causeway Capital Management Cut Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 26,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 234,851 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, down from 261,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 912,239 shares traded or 104.90% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc Increases Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tessco Technologies (TESS) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 31,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.09% . The institutional investor held 330,429 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 299,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tessco Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 53,525 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) has declined 17.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TESS); 07/05/2018 – Tessco Anticipates Yr-over-Yr Growth in Rev and Profitability for Fiscal 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS REPORTS A 5.38 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q Rev $148.9M; 11/05/2018 – Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; 10/04/2018 – Tessco Announces Tessco One Innovation Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Keeps Quarter Dividend at 20c; 14/03/2018 Tessco Announces Details for 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold TESS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 0.10% less from 4.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 10,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% stake. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,009 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 52,775 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.01% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 7,372 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co invested 0.01% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Moors And Cabot Inc reported 154,626 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.01% or 54,444 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 86,286 shares. Tieton Mgmt Lc has invested 4.55% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Putnam Invs Lc has 19,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 3,796 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.13 million shares to 6.23 million shares, valued at $71.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 34,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).