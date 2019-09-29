Tieton Capital Management Raised Its Position in Regional Management (RM) by $314,080 as Stock Price Declined; Springowl Associates Cut Holding in Cbs New (CBS) by $490,000

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/05/2018 – Netanyahu again defends response to Gaza protests, blames Hamas -CBS; 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Require 90% of CBS Directors to Approve Certain Actions; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 17/05/2018 – Delaware Judge Denies CBS Request for Temporary Restraining Order Against Redstone Family – Court Ruling; 03/04/2018 – CBS has submitted a bid for Viacom, sources familiar said; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP CEO MOONVES 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.3M VS. $69.6M; 11/04/2018 – The possible CBS-Viacom deal takes dramatic turn with Redstone threatening to replace Moonves if he doesn’t play along; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DAI IN LIVE BROADCASTS; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 12,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 243,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, up from 231,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 57,638 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

More notable recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Regional Management Corp. Announces Appointment of Robert W. Beck as New Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Regional Management Corp. Announces Executive Management Transition – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Regional Management Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “cbdMD: A Star-Studded Company of Firsts– CFN Media – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Management Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.30 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. bought $1.49M. 5,000 shares valued at $132,890 were bought by Beck Robert William on Wednesday, August 14.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.56 million for 7.52 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

