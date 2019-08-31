Tieton Capital Management Position In Vaalco Energy (EGY) Was Has Boosted; Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Bislett Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.98 Million as Valuation Rose

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.06M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 429,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 3.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vaalco Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 270,257 shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has declined 43.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold EGY shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 24.72 million shares or 1.39% more from 24.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl stated it has 50,000 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Co reported 21,700 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 182,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 105,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 10,100 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks holds 4.13 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 49,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 1.28M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru owns 1.80M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 30,250 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Brown Brothers Harriman Comm reported 20,000 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $287,567 activity. The insider Bounds Cary M bought $10,080. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $168,000 was bought by Knapp Alfred John Jr.. FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE bought $3,360 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. 11,764 shares were bought by DesAutels David, worth $20,234 on Friday, May 24.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 925 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cohen Cap Inc owns 19,950 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 434,037 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Family Firm has 2,420 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 9,545 are owned by Farmers. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 2,900 were reported by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation. Atwood & Palmer holds 233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menta Limited Liability reported 9,618 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hyman Charles D invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

